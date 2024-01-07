Three way contest for LS polls in Telangana, wind favourable for BRS: KTR

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K T Rama Rao (KTR) opined that there would be a three-way contest in the parliamentary elections in Telangana and the conditions are “favourable” for the party to win a large number of seats.

The former minister made these remarks during a preparatory party meeting for the Lok Sabha elections held in Zaheerabad on Sunday, January 7.

He said that the Congress party which came to power after the recently held Assembly polls, has already garnered enough ‘disrepute’ within a month.

“Congress MLAs are already facing heat from public. The government is trying to escape from delivering on its poll promises by showing that the state is in debt. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is stating that the government will set up a commission to reduce the number of districts. Will people stay silent?” he asked.

KTR opined that the result of the Assembly polls would have been different if sitting MLAs weren’t renominated.

“People who voted for Congress are now unhappy that KCR didn’t become the chief minister once again. The affection for KCR didn’t go down at all,” he said.

Speaking further, KTR assessed that one more reason for the BRS’ loss was that people who didn’t receive the benefits of the ‘Bandhu’ schemes voted against them.

“Even though all the benefactors of the Dalit Bandhu scheme in Nizamsagar received the full benefit, people of other communities voted against us. If someone benefits, others are jealous about it. This is the nature of our society,” he remarked.

Former ministers Vemula Prashant Reddy, Singireddy Niranjan Reddy, former Assembly Speakers Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, Madhusudhana Chari, MP BB Patil, MLAs, MLCs, former MLAs, ZP chairmen, former chairmen, mayors, former mayors, municipal chairmen of Zaheerabad Parliament Constituency, Former chairmen, former chairmen of various corporations, in-charges of constituencies, district party presidents, party representatives and chief leaders participated in the meeting.