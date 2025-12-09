Ahead of wedding, Rashmika and Vijay spotted together in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Tollywood’s most‐loved couple Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda continue to make headlines for their quiet yet steady relationship. The duo, who reportedly got secretly engaged in October 2025, are now gearing up to tie the knot in February next year.

With just two months left for their big day, Vijay and Rashmika made a rare public appearance together in Hyderabad. They were spotted stepping out after a movie date at AMB Cinemas in Gachibowli, and a fan‐shot video of them exiting the theatre has now gone viral on social media.

As per the latest reports, the wedding is likely to take place on February 26, 2025, at a grand heritage palace in Udaipur, Rajasthan. Although the venue and date are already creating massive buzz online, the actors have not officially confirmed the news yet.

When asked about her wedding plans in a recent interaction with The Hollywood Reporter India, Rashmika simply smiled and said, “I wouldn’t like to do either; when it is to be spoken about, we shall.”

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda (Instagram)

Sources close to the actors earlier told Hindustan Times that Rashmika has already begun her preparations and even visited Udaipur personally to shortlist venues. Reports also stated that the engagement took place quietly on October 3, 2025, at Vijay’s Hyderabad home, with only close family members and select friends present.

For now, the couple continues to keep things private, but their upcoming wedding remains one of the most talked‐about events in the industry.