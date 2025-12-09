Ahead of wedding, Rashmika and Vijay spotted together in Hyderabad

Rashmika and Vijay, who reportedly got secretly engaged in October 2025, are now gearing up to tie the knot in February next year

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 9th December 2025 11:30 am IST
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna (Instagram)

Hyderabad: Tollywood’s most‐loved couple Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda continue to make headlines for their quiet yet steady relationship. The duo, who reportedly got secretly engaged in October 2025, are now gearing up to tie the knot in February next year.

With just two months left for their big day, Vijay and Rashmika made a rare public appearance together in Hyderabad. They were spotted stepping out after a movie date at AMB Cinemas in Gachibowli, and a fan‐shot video of them exiting the theatre has now gone viral on social media.

As per the latest reports, the wedding is likely to take place on February 26, 2025, at a grand heritage palace in Udaipur, Rajasthan. Although the venue and date are already creating massive buzz online, the actors have not officially confirmed the news yet.

Add as a preferred source on Google
“King

When asked about her wedding plans in a recent interaction with The Hollywood Reporter India, Rashmika simply smiled and said, “I wouldn’t like to do either; when it is to be spoken about, we shall.”

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda (Instagram)

Sources close to the actors earlier told Hindustan Times that Rashmika has already begun her preparations and even visited Udaipur personally to shortlist venues. Reports also stated that the engagement took place quietly on October 3, 2025, at Vijay’s Hyderabad home, with only close family members and select friends present.

For now, the couple continues to keep things private, but their upcoming wedding remains one of the most talked‐about events in the industry.

Memory Khan Seminar
Tags
Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 9th December 2025 11:30 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Tollywood News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Rasti Amena

Rasti Amena

Amena Rasti is a journalist from Hyderabad. She works as an editor at Entertainment & Lifestyle desk at Siasat.com. She loves to weave stories on Tollywood, Bollywood, Television, Lifestyle and… More »
Back to top button