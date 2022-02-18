Ahmedabad: 38 convicts awarded death penalty in 2008 blasts

Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 18th February 2022 10:52 pm IST
Ahmedabad: In this July 26, 2012 file photo, students pay floral tributes to the victims of 2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts. A special court awarded the death sentence to 38 convicts for their involvement in the blasts, on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Ahmedabad: In this July 26, 2008 file photo, police personnel at Civil Hospital, one of the site of 2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts. A special court awarded the death sentence to 38 convicts for their involvement in the blasts, on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Ahmedabad: In this July 26, 2008 file photo, a man walks past a bus damaged in the 2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts. A special court awarded the death sentence to 38 convicts for their involvement in the blasts, on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Ahmedabad: In this Aug. 16, 2008 file photo, suspected militants who were produced by crime branch for their alleged involvement in 2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts. A special court awarded the death sentence to 38 convicts for their involvement in the blasts on Feb. 18, 2022. (PTI Photo))

