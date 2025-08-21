Ahmedabad Class 10 student stabbed to death by schoolmate; attacker shows no remorse

The shocking news of a Class 10 student’s fatal stabbing has led to massive protests outside a private school in Ahmedabad, with the accused, a fellow student, his chats revealing no remorse.

The incident took place on August 19 at the Seventh-Day Adventist Higher Secondary School. Victim Nayan Santani entered into a verbal altercation with the accused boy, which quickly turned physical. The accused boy revealed a knife and stabbed Nayan, grievously injuring him and fled the scene.

CCTV footage captured the horrific incident, showing Nayan clutching his injury and stumbling back into the school premises. He was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries the following day.

A few student witnesses claimed that Nayan was left lying on the spot for over half an hour, with no school staff or management stepping in to assist.

The teenager was caught by a security guard. Police have registered an FIR under relevant sections of the Juvenile Justice Act.

“We are checking CCTV footage of the crime scene to check whether there has been destruction of evidence. While the primary accused juvenile was placed under detention yesterday, another juvenile is being questioned in this matter,” said Ahmedabad Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), Sharad Singhal.

Instagram chat shows accused with ‘no remorse’

What is more shocking is an Instagram conversation between the accused boy and a friend, revealing his nonchalance about the murder.

The friend, sounding concerned, asked him student if he had committed the murder. The accused boy confesses to the crime.

“Abe chaku tune mara tha? Vo puch raha hu. (I am asking if you stabbed him.),” asks the friend, to which the accused boy shows no remorse and replies, “Chord de. Ab jo hogaya vo hogaya (Let it be. What has happened has happened.)“

The concerned friend criticises the accused boy for using the knife when he could have just hit him. He advises him to stay “underground.”

When asked why he did it, he replied by saying “arey meko bolra tha ki kon hai kya karlega tu” (He was saying to me, who are you, what are you going to do?)”

Police are yet to issue a statement about the purported chat.

Parents’ protest turns violent; over 500 booked

Outraged by the incident, several parents staged a protest outside the school. They were soon joined by members of Hindutva groups, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal, and the demonstration turned violent, with teachers and administrative staff assaulted and property damaged.

On information, police reached the spot and brought the situation under control.

Over 500 people have been booked on charges of rioting, assault and arson.

Nayan’s distraught father has demanded justice for his deceased son. “I am not aware of any previous altercation. If there was one, my son would have told me about it. I request the Gujarat police and government to support us and give us justice,” he said.

The victim’s family also alleged that the school failed to call an ambulance in time and instead summoned a water tanker to wash away bloodstains, an act they claim was an attempt to destroy evidence.

Gujarat child rights panel seeks report

The Gujarat State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, on Thursday, August 21, sought a report from the Ahmedabad-based private school over the incident.

Chairperson of the state child rights commission, Dharmishtha Gajjar, said, “It is natural for the people to be angry over such an incident. We have learnt that an FIR has been registered. We have asked the school to submit a report about the incident. We will take action based on the report.”

A large number of police personnel were already deployed outside the school situated in the Khokhra area of the city, anticipating protests.

(With PTI inputs)