Ahmedabad in a frenzy with extravagant spending from Coldplay fans

As the British rock band Coldplay gears up for their last performance in the country, scenes from their concert are making waves on the internet. While some fans can’t get over the magical experience, others share how the event has left a lasting impression on their bank accounts.

A video by X user Samarth shows an upsetting sight outside the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad where the band is set to perform on January 25 and 26. People can be seen openly reselling Coldplay tickets outside the venue, even though selling tickets in black is punishable by the law.

Scene outside Coldplay Ahmedabad venue right now 🥲 pic.twitter.com/XQI1jBW7BU — Samarth (@iamstake) January 25, 2025

The Coldplay tickets originally marked at Rs 2500- Rs 12,500 were reportedly sold at prices up to Rs 2.6 lakh on reselling platforms as many struggled to get their hands on the tickets with queues on BookMyShow going into lakhs.

It is not just tickets which fans had to spend exorbitant rates on. Hotels which charged Rs 1000 per night were now charging between Rs 12000- Rs 16000 with luxury accommodations charging Rs 1 lakh for one night. Some people have jumped on the opportunity by renting out spare rooms and apartments at rates much cheaper than the hotel prices as accommodations in nearby cities like Gandhinagar, Anand, and Vadodara also experienced a surge in prices, reported the New Indian Express.

Five concerts were announced in India as part of the band’s ongoing world tour, ‘Music of Spheres’. Three shows were scheduled in Mumbai on January 18, 19 and 21 and two in Ahmedabad on January 25 and 26. Coldplay’s last show will be available for streaming live on Disney+ Hotstar from 7:45 IST.

Our biggest ever concert. Totally mind-blowing. Thank you Ahmedabad ❤️ See you again tomorrow – and if you’re in India, please join us on Disney+ Hotstar from 7.45pm ✨ pic.twitter.com/XauMZhBgf1 — Coldplay (@coldplay) January 25, 2025

Coldplay concerts are especially hyped among locals due to the colorful LED wristbands, confetti and pyrotechnic works making for hypnotic visuals. This time round the band aims to cut their carbon footprint by 50 per cent as compared to their last world. tour.https://x.com/IndianTechGuide/status/1883349388354789462