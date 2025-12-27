AHTU rescues 5 from trafficking in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Anti Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of Cyberabad police rescued five people and arrested 10 under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act between December 20 and 27.

AHTU also conducted night raids as part of a special drive, which led to the apprehension of 2 prostitutes and five transgender persons.

A total of 51 people were caught indulging in indecent acts at public places by the Cyberabad SHE Teams in their decoy operations.

Meanwhile, efforts were made to reunite 21 families in family counselling centres.

As part of preventive and awareness measures, AHTU and SHE Teams conducted awareness programs across various locations with the participation of around 4112 people.

Topics such as human and child trafficking, eve teasing, social media harassment, child marriages, child rights, child labour, stalking, begging, cyber bullying, cyber frauds, etc were covered at these programs.