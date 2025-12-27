AHTU rescues 5 from trafficking in Hyderabad

AHTU also conducted night raids as part of a special drive which led to the apprehension of 2 prostitutes and 5 transgenders.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 27th December 2025 10:17 pm IST
Image shows Cyberabad police's logo
Cyberabad police logo

Hyderabad: The Anti Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of Cyberabad police rescued five people and arrested 10 under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act between December 20 and 27.

Advertisement

AHTU also conducted night raids as part of a special drive, which led to the apprehension of 2 prostitutes and five transgender persons.

A total of 51 people were caught indulging in indecent acts at public places by the Cyberabad SHE Teams in their decoy operations.

Add as a preferred source on Google
“Mubarak

Meanwhile, efforts were made to reunite 21 families in family counselling centres.

As part of preventive and awareness measures, AHTU and SHE Teams conducted awareness programs across various locations with the participation of around 4112 people.

Topics such as human and child trafficking, eve teasing, social media harassment, child marriages, child rights, child labour, stalking, begging, cyber bullying, cyber frauds, etc were covered at these programs.

Memory Khan Seminar
Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 27th December 2025 10:17 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button