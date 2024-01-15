AI technology bolsters security arrangements in Ayodhya

Ram temple Ayodhya

Ayodhya: The inauguration of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir scheduled for January 22 is slated to be a historic event and consequently the security services for the event are receiving significant technological upgrade in the form of Artificial Intelligence (AI)-integrated surveillance to be conducted on existing CCTV.

Staqu Technologies, the premier AI implementation enabler in India is among the first to bolster security in and around Ayodhya’s famous hotspots through JARVIS, the company’s pioneering audio and video analytics software and management platform.

Commenting on the event, Mr. Atul Rai, Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer of Staqu Technologies, said: “The Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration is a momentous occasion for our nation, and we are privileged to provide our services to ensure the event unfolds under a robust security framework.

“Staqu’s AI-powered JARVIS platform will monitor the event for threats and suspicious activities, providing real-time alerts to the authorities using already installed cameras.

“With the expected large crowd and the presence of high-profile individuals, cutting-edge security services are paramount, and we are honored to be among the industry leaders delivering them.”

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Updated: 15th January 2024 5:25 pm IST

