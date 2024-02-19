AI chatbots other than ChatGPT, Gemini you can try in 2024

New Delhi: Artificial Intelligence (AI) has transformed the way we interact with technology, and chatbots have become a popular application of this technology. While OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini are well-known for their conversational abilities, there are many other AI chatbots that offer unique features and functionalities.

Microsoft Copilot: Last year in February, Microsoft launched its new and improved search engine, Bing, which has now been renamed Copilot. Copilot is powered by GPT-4, which is the latest version of OpenAI’s language model systems. As of May 4, Copilot transitioned from a limited preview to an open preview, which means that anyone can now access it for free.

Copilot is a user-friendly tool that is free to use and offers a range of features that make it an attractive alternative to other search engines. These features include multi-modal inputs, the ability to generate images within the chatbot, and free access to GPT-4.

Anthropic Claude: Anthropic launched its first AI assistant, Claude, in February 2023. In less than a year, Claude has established itself as one of the top chatbots in the market. Like other leading competitors, Anthropic’s chatbot can provide conversational assistance with coding, math, writing, research, and other queries.

What sets this chatbot apart is its ability to accept document uploads for analysis and summarisation. Claude is currently available in free open beta.

Perplexity AI: It’s a free AI chatbot that is connected to the internet, has an enjoyable UI, and provides sources. Using the chatbot is easy as soon as you visit the website. You can simply type your prompt into the “ask anything” box to get started.

This chatbot offers extensive prompts that encourage users to take deep dives into topics they may not have considered before, promoting discovery and experimentation.

Chatsonic by Writesonic: Chatsonic is an AI chatbot that also functions as an AI writing tool. It is similar to ChatGPT, in that it offers assistance to users for a variety of tasks based on prompts. However, Chatsonic has additional features such as web search, image generation, and PDF assistance that ChatGPT lacks.

There’s a free version of Chatsonic that provides access to all the features, but with a limit of 10,000 words per month.

YouChat: This AI assistant works like a search engine. You can ask any question or look up a topic, and it will provide you with real-time web results and conversational responses. It can also offer technical assistance by answering inquiries related to math, coding, translating, and writing prompts.