AI-generated fake NEET paper sold online, Indore student arrested

The accused created the fake question paper using ChatGpt and sold it to some 25 people, police said.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: |   Updated:
Indore student arrested for selling AI-generated fake NEET exam papers online.
Akshay Malviya

Indore: A first-year law student has been arrested here for allegedly creating a fake NEET-UG question paper using an AI platform and selling it through social media ahead of Sunday’s examination, police said.

Akshay Malviya, the accused, allegedly collected Rs 100 to 200 from about 25 buyers claiming that he had got access to the genuine question paper, said an official. He was arrested on Monday.

“He sent messages through Instagram, claiming he had the NEET question paper. However, the question paper he provided had no resemblance to the actual exam paper,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Prevention Branch) Rajesh Kumar Tripathi.

Subhan Bakery

Malviya, a resident of the Kanadiya area, created the fake question paper using ChatGPT, the DCP said. He appeared to have sold it to some 25 people, but the number could increase, the official added.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for undergraduate medical courses was conducted afresh amid tight security on June 21 after the original exam, conducted on May 3, was cancelled due to allegations of a paper leak.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: |   Updated:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button