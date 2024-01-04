AI surveillance to be introduced for the security of Ram Mandir

Lucknow: For the first time, Artificial Intelligence (AI) surveillance will be introduced for the security of the Ram Mandir, where pilgrim footfalls are expected to increase sizeably after the January 22 inauguration.

“The pilot project of AI surveillance is likely to be launched for Ayodhya. After some time, if found feasible, it could be made an integral part of the security and surveillance drill,” a senior police official said.

Besides AI surveillance, 11,000 state police and paramilitary forces are likely to be deployed for the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla.

“The threat perception of Ram Mandir is high that we need to keep a tight vigil on all movements in Ayodhya,” the official said.

“The AI surveillance could help in detecting frequent visitors or any common trend followed by a group of people, or any other suspicious trend spotted within the temple premises. A security alert would be raised automatically, and security agencies would be able to follow-up,” the official said.

He said the Uttar Pradesh Police have already intensified manual as well as social media vigilance in buildup to the consecration ceremony.

“The security scheme for January 22 event is yet to be finalised,” the official said.

He added officials from the state as well as the central agencies are still analysing the threat perception and security requirement.

“The manual as well as video surveillance is already in place in the red zone where Ram Temple is located. About 38 officers of local intelligence unit have been deployed there to keep vigil on every movement,” the official confirmed.

He said the verification process of every individual, from taxi drivers, e-rickshaw drivers, hotel staff, beggars, priests, residents, in the Ram Mandir vicinity, is being done as well as guest lists of the event and people or staff accompanying them was being verified.

The senior police official said 26 companies of paramilitary and PAC along with nearly 8,000 civil police personnel are likely for the event.

“UP Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) and Special Task Force teams and central agencies like National Security Guards are also going to be deployed,” he added.

“For the day of event, traffic diversions will be made on all roads heading towards Ayodhya. These road stretches will be made free of encroachments to ensure visitors do not face any problems,” the official said.