AI to untangle Hyderabad’s traffic: CM Reddy prompts tech-savy fix

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday, October 21, suggested using Artificial Intelligence (AI) to address traffic issues in Hyderabad.

“Since the traffic menace is increasing in Hyderabad, to curb the issue Telangana DGP and Hyderabad Commissioner have been asked to use artificial intelligence for traffic management and physical policing,” Reddy said.

He further stressed the need to counsel those violating traffic rules.

Since coming to power in Telangana, the Congress government has stressed the use of Artificial Intelligence as the government hosted the AI summit in September to foster discussions on various aspects of artificial intelligence while amplifying Telangana’s ambition to become a global innovation hub.

That said, the proposed use of AI for traffic management could be the first step towards transforming Hyderabad.

AI city to come on 200 acres near Hyderabad

Revanth Reddy unveiled the government’s vision of an artificial intelligence city, an ambitious project that will come up on 200 acres near Hyderabad.

The state-of-the-art AI City will serve as a vibrant hub for the AI ecosystem, hosting an AI Advisory Council supported by an AI research and collaboration network, leading universities, global corporations, and innovative startups, as per the state government.

The AI City logo was unveiled by chief minister at Global AI Summit 2024. The Telangana government’s ambitious project will provide the ideal environment for collaboration, driving the development of next-generation AI technologies and solutions.

It will host state-of-the-art data centers, and high-performance computing facilities, empowering organizations to innovate at scale. The facility will also give citizens direct access to the world of artificial intelligence.