AI University to begin operations in 2 months: Telangana IT min

Hyderabad: Telangana IT minister D Sridhar Babu on Monday, December 1, said that the Artificial Intelligence University, being established with the technical collaboration of some of the world’s top universities, will be launched within the next two months here.

Sridhar Babu said that the initiative will provide advanced training in emerging technologies to software engineers and students in Telangana who are completing their studies. Speaking during the inauguration of the Covalent AI Innovation Centre, the IT minister noted that the centre currently employs around 500 engineers, and that Covalent plans to expand rapidly by creating 3,000 new jobs over the next two years.

“The upcoming AI University will serve as a platform for reskilling and upskilling, equipping the workforce with cutting-edge capabilities,” said the Telangana IT minister. Sridhar Babu also said the rapid growth of AI has made it essential for professionals—whether in coding or other technology domains—to upgrade their skills.

He remarked that while Silicon Valley in the US represents global technology leadership, Shenzhen in China symbolizes world-class production, and Singapore stands for discipline and good governance—Hyderabad is emerging as a unique combination of all three. He added that no other city in India offers an ecosystem as conducive and supportive as Telangana’s capital.

“Hyderabad now stands at the top as the city with the highest number of Global Capability Centres (GCCs) in the country. Leading global banking and financial institutions have chosen Hyderabad for establishing their GCCs, which is a matter of immense pride. The city has also made remarkable progress in the life sciences sector—one-third of the vaccines produced in India are manufactured here, and numerous healthcare innovation centres are coming up. This kind of ecosystem is unmatched elsewhere,” the minister said.