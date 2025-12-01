Man arrives on horse to file nomination for Telangana local body polls

Hyderabad: A man in Sangareddy arrived on a horse to file nomination for the Sarpanch’s post in the upcoming Telangana local body elections on Monday, December 1.

The incident occurred in Andol Mandal, where the candidate Veera Reddy arrived to file his nomination along with his supporters.

A video shared on social media shows Reddy sitting atop the horse while his supporters cheered him.

In a similar incident in 2024, a former sarpanch in Telangana’s Suryapet district arrived on a horse to cast his vote during the general elections. The man was identified as Narsimha Charyulu. Explaining the decision, Charyulu revealed his passion for horseback riding, stating that he wanted to make the voting day memorable.

The Telangana local body elections will be held in three phases on December 11, 14 and 17, said Telangana State Election Commission I Rani Kumudini. There are 12,728 posts of sarpanchs and 1,12,242 wards.

The nomination process for the first phase of panchayat elections in Telangana began on November 27.

Filing of nominations for the first phase of elections in 4,326 villages and 37,459 wards began across the state.

Candidates can file nominations till November 29, while the last date for withdrawal of nominations is December 3. Officials said nominations would be accepted between 10.30 am and 5 pm.

With the notification of the elections, the model code of conduct also came into immediate effect across the state.

A total of 1.66 crore votes in rural areas are eligible to cast their votes in these elections.

For the second phase, nominations will be accepted from November 30, while the last date for withdrawal of candidatures will be December 6. Nominations for the final phase of elections can be filed from December 3, while December 9 will be the last date for withdrawal of nominations.

With inputs from PTI