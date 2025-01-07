AI viral video: Squid Game 2 ft Mahesh Babu, Prabhas and others

Hyderabad: The second season of Netflix’s hit series Squid Game is a global sensation, breaking records and capturing hearts. Released on December 26, 2024, the show clocked 265.2 million views in just 91 days, becoming the top show in many countries.

While fans loved the thrilling new season, a creative twist has taken the internet by storm: an AI-generated video featuring Indian film stars as contestants in the Squid Game universe.

The video reimagines south stars like Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Pawan Kalyan, Chiranjeevi, Mammootty, Prabhas, and Vijay Devarakonda in the iconic green tracksuits.

Bollywood stars like Hrithik Roshan and Johnny Lever also appear, making the crossover even more exciting.

The video shows these stars as “wild card entries” in Squid Game, imagining how they would face the show’s deadly challenges. It has gone viral, reflecting the global appeal of both Indian cinema and the series. This unique blend of technology and entertainment highlights how AI is reshaping fan culture.

Meanwhile, Squid Game 2 continues to trend worldwide, and fans are already excited for Season 3, teased at the end of the latest episodes. The addition of a new doll for the “Red Light… Green Light” game has sparked even more curiosity.