AIADMK ends alliance with BJP, passes resolution exiting NDA

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), Tamil Nadu’s principal opposition party, has officially cut its ties with the Bharatiya Janata Party and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Monday, September 25.

The party’s official resolution comes just months ahead of the state elections.

“A unanimous decision has been taken by AIADMK cadre led by the party’s general secretary and former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, that the party will withdraw from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) from today, respecting the opinion and wishes of 2 crore volunteers. We will form a new alliance and face the upcoming Parliamentary elections,” the party said in a statement.

VIDEO | AIADMK announces to break alliance with BJP in #TamilNadu.



"We are breaking our alliance with BJP and NDA. AIADMK will form a new alliance and face upcoming Parliamentary elections," says party. pic.twitter.com/TWpbMrQKPT — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 25, 2023

The party’s workers burst crackers in Chennai after the party announced the breaking of all ties with BJP and NDA.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu | AIADMK workers burst crackers in Chennai after the party announces breaking of all ties with BJP and NDA from today. pic.twitter.com/k4UXpuoJhj — ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2023

Elaborating on the decision, AIADMK deputy coordinator and former minister K P Munusamy said that the decision was taken due to the BJP state leadership’s ‘unnecessary remarks about AIADMK’s former leaders, Palaniswami, and its cadre for the past year.

The resolution said the BJP’s state leadership has been of late defaming Dravidian stalwart, the late CN Annadurai, and late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, besides criticising its policies.

It was obvious the Dravidian party was miffed with BJP state president K Annamalai, whose comments about Annadurai had created a rift between the two erstwhile allies.

Top party office-bearers, district secretaries MLAs, and MPs took part in the AIADMK meet.

(With excerpts from PTI)