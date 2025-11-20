AIADMK stages protest against govt accusing irregularities in SIR

Chennai: The opposition AIADMK on Thursday staged a protest against the ruling DMK government here over the alleged irregularities in SIR of the electoral rolls.

The agitation was held near the Rajarathinam Stadium. The opposition party criticising the DMK for engaging party workers committing alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision exercise.

Former AIADMK Minister D Jayakumar led protest.

Amid staunch opposition from the ruling DMK and its allies, the SIR of electoral rolls commenced on November 4 in Tamil Nadu.