AICC appoints in-charges for 10 undivided districts in Telangana

AICC in-charge of Telangana Meenakshi Natarajan approved the names for the 10 undivided districts on Monday, July 7.

AICC appoints in-charges to the 10 undivided districts of Telangana on Monday, July 7, 2025.
Hyderabad: With a view to restructure the party from the village to district levels, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) has appointed senior leaders as in-charges for the undivided districts in Telangana.

Former Kalwakurthy MLA Ch Vamsi Chand Reddy has been made the in-charge of the undivided Khammam district, while AICC secretary S Sampath Kumar has been made the in-charge of the undivided Nalgonda district.

SC/ST welfare minister Adluri Laxman has been made the in-charge of undivided Warangal, whereas BC welfare minister Ponnam Prabhakar is the in-charge of the undivided Medak district.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) working president T Jayaprakash Reddy has been made the in-charge of Hyderabad.

MLC Addanki Dayakar (Karimnagar), Waqf Board chairman Azmathulla Husseini (Nizamabad), Rajya Sabha MP M Anil Kumar Yadav (Adilabad), J Kusum Kumar (Mahabubnagar), and Sports Authority of Telangana (SATG) chairman K Shivasena Reddy are the other appointees as the party in-charges.

