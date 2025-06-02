Aim to make Telangana trillion dollar economy: Revanth Reddy on formation day

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday, June 2 said that the government aims to make Telangana a 1 trillion dollar economy and sought the support of professionals from all sectors.

Reddy added that since assuming office, he has worked for the progress of the state and welfare of its people.

He claimed that the Congress government has revamped educational institutions in the state. “Indira Mahila Shakti policy has been designed to promote women empowerment,” he said, adding that women in Telangana are now able to establish their businesses.

The chief minister highlighted that bus services have been made free for women in Telangana. “We brought in a loan waiver of Rs 2 lakh for farmers in Telangana, due to which 14 lakh farmers have benefited,” Reddy added.

He further stated that the government has introduced the Bhu Bharati Scheme 2025 to address land-related issues. The Rajiv Yuva Vikasam Scheme, he added, has been designed to offer financial assistance to the youth.

On the subject of education, Reddy highlighted the establishment of Young India Integrated Residential Schools, which cater to students from SC, ST, and OBC communities. He also announced that a new Osmania General Hospital is being constructed at the Goshamahal Police Grounds.

“The Congress government pushed for the SC sub-categorisation after the SCs were put through challenges over the past decade,” he remarked. Further, he claimed that the fine rice scheme has benefited 30 lakh people in Telangana.

Highlighting economic achievements, he said the Congress government has secured investments worth Rs 3 lakh crore from various international partners over the past 18 months. “We are working to transform the Musi River and promote Bapu Ghat as an international site,” he added.

Addressing a gathering on Telangana Formation Day, the chief minister said, “We have crafted policies to develop AI City, Pharma City, and several other growth hubs.”

He also mentioned the state government’s commitment to expanding access to Metro rail services, pointing to the rapid transformation of Hyderabad Metro.

Reddy concluded by commending the Telangana police for effectively tackling drug abuse and trafficking.

“The successful hosting of the Miss World 2025 competition helped us promote tourism in Telangana. This success was made possible by the dedicated efforts of the tourism department,” he said.