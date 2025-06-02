President Murmu greets people of Telangana on statehood day

Telangana was carved out of Andhra Pradesh and accorded statehood on this day in 2014.

President Droupadi Murmu

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Monday greeted people of Telangana on their statehood day, and said the young state has a vibrant ecosystem of economic and technological development.

“I wish that the people of Telangana march ahead on the path of progress and prosperity,” she said in a post on X.

“Warm greetings to the people of Telangana on Statehood Day! This young State has a rich cultural heritage and a vibrant modern ecosystem of economic and technological development. I wish that the people of Telangana march ahead on the path of progress and prosperity,” Murmu said.

