AIMC asks DM to stop ASI survey of Gyanvapi Mosque

Varanasi: The Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee (AIMC) has written a letter to the District Magistrate (DM) of Varanasi seeking to stop the Archaeological Survey of India’s (ASI) survey of the Gyanvapi Mosque complex.

The mosque committee said the survey being done by the ASI after September 2 is “null and void because the heritage body filed an application in the Varanasi district court seeking another eight weeks’ time on which hearing is on September 8”.

“So far, neither the time period was extended by the court nor any order was passed to continue the survey. The survey conducted by the ASI in the Gyanvapi mosque after September 2 was null and void. Hence, we requested the district administration stop the survey,” AIMC joint secretary S.M. Yaseen said on Thursday.

However, Varanasi DM S. Rajalingam said: “The district administration cannot intervene as the matter is sub-judice. It can also not pass any instruction to the ASI. This has been communicated to them (AIMC office-bearers).”

The committee stated that the ASI was to submit a report of the survey on September 2, but it filed an application in the Varanasi district court seeking eight weeks’ time for submitting the report.

As the district judge was on leave, the matter was put up before the court of additional district judge-I (ADJ).

The ADJ ordered to put up the matter before the court of district judge.

On September 4, the application was placed before the district judge.

The court ordered to put up the file on the next date of hearing on Friday, said S.M. Yaseen.