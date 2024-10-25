AIMIM announces candidate for Aurangabad Central constituency

Aurangabad: Ahead of the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) has officially announced Nasser Siddiqui as its candidate for the Aurangabad Central constituency.

The elections, anticipated to be closely contested, are set to take place on Wednesday, November 20, and AIMIM is positioning itself as a prominent voice for the region’s communities.

AIMIM’s history in Aurangabad Assembly elections

AIMIM’s political journey in the Aurangabad Assembly elections reflects its significant influence within Maharashtra. The party first made an impact during the 2014 Assembly elections, where it secured two seats, marking its entry into the state’s political landscape.

This breakthrough was particularly significant as AIMIM emerged as a voice for marginalized communities, focusing on critical issues such as development, education, and welfare.

In the Aurangabad Central constituency, AIMIM has consistently fielded strong candidates, gradually building a strong support base among voters. The party’s influence became increasingly evident in subsequent elections, with local leaders swaying residents by addressing regional often overlooked by the mainstream parties.

The victory of Imtiaz Jaleel in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, where he became the first Muslim representative from Aurangabad Central in nearly four decades, gave AIMIM the boost it needed to expand further in the state. His win reflected AIMIM’s growing relevance in the region and its ability to connect with people on local issues.

However, despite these successes, AIMIM has faced challenges in maintaining momentum. The dissolution of alliances and internal party discord have raised questions about its future prospects.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, AIMIM’s performance was less favourable, with Jaleel losing by a substantial margin, indicating a potential shift in voter sentiment.

Who is Siddiqui?

Nasser Siddiqui, well-regarded within AIMIM circles, brings experience and a grounded approach to his campaign. Known for his community engagement and advocacy for local issues, Siddiqui is expected to appeal to a broad segment of Aurangabad’s diverse population.

Aurangabad Central is expected to witness a competitive race, with AIMIM hoping to build on its previous successes, secure a win and strengthen its foothold in Maharashtra politics.