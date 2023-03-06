AIMIM announces first list of candidates for Karnataka Assembly polls

The All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has released the first list of candidates for upcoming assembly polls in Karnataka.

As per the announcement, Lateef Khan Amir Khan Pathan is going to contest from Belagavi North-11 whereas, Durgappa Kashappa Bijawad and Allabaksh Mehboob Sab Bijapur are candidates from Hubli-Dhadwad-East-72 and Basavana Bhagewadi-28 respectively.

AIMIM to contest in Rajasthan too

Earlier, AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi announced that his party will contest the upcoming Assembly elections in Rajasthan and Karnataka.

Addressing the 65th formation day celebrations of AIMIM at its headquarters in Darussalam, he also exuded confidence that the party will increase its strength in Telangana in the elections scheduled later this year.

Owaisi asked his party cadres to gear up for the Telangana Assembly elections. “The poll bugle for the Telangana Assembly elections has been sounded,” he said.

Karnataka, Rajasthan and Telangana Assembly polls

While Karnataka is scheduled to go for assembly elections before May 2023, the polls in Rajasthan and Telangana will be held before the end of the current year.

The elections in Karnataka will elect 224 MLAs whereas, polls in Telangana and Rajasthan will elect 119 and 200 MLAs respectively.

In Karnataka, BJP is struggling to retain power and making all efforts to reform the government after the polls.

On the other hand, the party is leaving no stone unturned to win a majority of seats in the Karnataka and Telangana Assembly elections.

In Telangana, TRS-friendly party AIMIM may also consider an option to increase their seat share in the upcoming polls in the state. Currently, it has seven MLAs in the state assembly.