AIMIM appoints Mohammed Mubeen as Rajendranagar in-charge

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) on Sunday, August 30, appointed Bahadurpura MLA Mohammed Mubeen as in-charge of the Rajendranagar Assembly Constituency.

In an official announcement on X, the party said, “Mohammed Mubeen has been appointed as the Incharge of Rajendra Nagar Assembly Constituency. He is authorised to represent and undertake organisational work on behalf of AIMIM in the Rajendra Nagar Assembly Constituency. All AIMIM office-bearers and members of Rajendra Nagar Constituency are requested to coordinate and communicate with Mohd. Mubeen Sahab regarding party organisational activities.”

Official Announcement



Janab @MohdMubeen58 Sahab, AIMIM MLA from Bahadurpura, has been appointed as the Incharge of Rajendra Nagar Assembly Constituency.



He is authorised to represent and undertake organisational work on behalf of AIMIM in the Rajendra Nagar Assembly… — AIMIM (@aimim_national) August 30, 2026

Acknowledging his appointment, Mubeen expressed gratitude to AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi and AIMIM floor leader in Telangana Assembly, Akbaruddin Owaisi, for the same.

I sincerely express my heartfelt gratitude to @aimim_national President Barrister @asadowaisi Sahab and AIMIM Floor Leader Janab @akbarowaisii Sahab for reposing their trust and confidence in me by appointing me as Incharge of Rajendranagar Assembly Constituency.



I am deeply… pic.twitter.com/RSSh6JnsDW — Mohammed Mubeen – MLA (@MohdMubeen58) August 30, 2026

The Bahadurpura MLA’s appointment as in-charge comes after the expulsion of MLC Mirza Rahmath Baig from the party on August 29.

Also Read AIMIM expels MLC Mirza Rahmath Baig, directs him to resign

Mirza Rahmath Baig expelled

AIMIM on Saturday, August 29, expelled its leader Mirza Rahmath Baig from the party with immediate effect, directing him to resign from the Telangana Legislative Council.

In a brief press release on Saturday, AIMIM joint secretary SA Hussain Anwar said Baig had been expelled from the party and must immediately submit his resignation to the Chairman of the Legislative Council. The statement did not specify the reason for the disciplinary action.