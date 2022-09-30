AIMIM Bihar MLA Akhtarul Iman opposes PFI ban, says it is a political organisation

Kishanganj : The lone MLA from AIMIM in Bihar, Akhtarul Iman, has opposed the ban on the Popular Front of India (PFI), saying it’s not fair to ban the outfit without proving its crime in a court of law.

“It’s not fair to ban PFI without proving its crime in court,” Iman said, adding that the PFI is a “political organisation”.

The Amour legislator claimed that the PFI works for society’s welfare, and this ban is a result of the political rivalry between the RSS and the PFI.

He claimed that when Dalits and minority community members raise their voices for their rights, efforts are made to curb them. “Those who instigated the riots in Gujarat and demolished the Babri Masjid have not gone to jail yet.”

The government Tuesday banned the PFI for five years for allegedly having terror links. In a notification, the Home Ministry declared “the PFI and its associates or affiliates or fronts as an unlawful association with immediate effect”.

Along with PFI, the ban is also imposed on its fronts, including Rehab India Foundation (RIF), Campus Front of India (CFI), All India Imams Council (AIIC), National Confederation of Human Rights Organization (NCHRO), National Women’s Front, Junior Front, Empower India Foundation and Rehab Foundation, Kerala as an “unlawful association”.

The notification clearly mentioned that the ban had been imposed against PFI and its associates or affiliates or fronts for “indulging in unlawful activities, which are prejudicial to the integrity, sovereignty and security of the country and have the potential of disturbing public peace and communal harmony of the country and supporting militancy in the country.