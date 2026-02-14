AIMIM celebrates 68th Darussalam Day in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Celebrations began in Hyderabad’s Darussalam as Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) observes its foundation day on Saturday, February 14.

The “Darussalaam Day” is generally observed on March 2; however, it was preponed in view of the holy month of Ramzan, which is likely to commence from February 19.

This year, AIMIM celebrates the 68th Darussalam Day. Its president, Asaduddin Owaisi, unfurled the party flag at its central office, along with Telangana Legislative Assembly Floor Leader and his younger brother, Akbaruddin Owaisi, and other leaders.

Owaisi felicitated Maharashtra party president Imtiaz Jaleel by presenting a momento.

AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi hoists the party flag during its 68th Foundation Day at Darussalam in Hyderabad