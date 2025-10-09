AIMIM contesting 30 seats in Bihar, avoiding Jubilee Hills bypoll: BJP MP

Hyderabad: BJP MP Raghunandan Rao has alleged that Congress and AIMIM are two sides of the same coin, claiming a “dark pact” is the reason AIMIM is not contesting the Jubilee Hills by-election.

Speaking at a press conference at the Telangana BJP office on Wednesday, October 8, Raghunandan Rao questioned why AIMIM, which contested nine seats in the last Telangana Assembly polls and plans to contest 30 seats in the upcoming Bihar elections, is avoiding a contest in Jubilee Hills, a constituency within Hyderabad, the party’s traditional stronghold.

He accused the Congress government of hastily granting permissions for graveyards in the Jubilee Hills constituency.

According to him, this reflects the understanding between Congress and AIMIM to avoid direct electoral competition in certain seats.

BJP stood by Muslim women: Rao

Raghunandan Rao also highlighted that through the abolition of triple talaq, the BJP government had stood firmly in support of Muslim women.

He claimed that the party’s move was aimed at protecting the rights and dignity of women in the Muslim community.