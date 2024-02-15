AIMIM corporator, henchmen ‘attack’ MBT leader Sikanderullah

"AIMIM corporator Khadeer accompanied by 20 people came to the Bilal mosque and threatened me against visiting the locality," the MBT leader said.

Published: 15th February 2024
Hyderabad: Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) party leader Sikanderullah Khan was allegedly attacked by a group of people led by AIMIM leader and corporator Abdul Khadeer at Kalapather on Thursday evening.

The incident took place when Sikanderullah Khan, who had contested as MBT party candidate from Bahadurpura Assembly constituency, went to a local mosque at Kalapather to meet the management at around 5 pm.

“AIMIM corporator Khadeer accompanied by 20 people came to the Bilal mosque and threatened me against visiting the locality. He abused in filthy language and warned me against holding the proposed visit of MBT spokesperson Amjedullah Khan to the mosque on Friday afternoon,” Sikanderullah Khan alleged in his complaint.

The Kalapather police took the complaint and started an inquiry.

A police team visited the mosque and checked the closed circuit cameras installed around.

