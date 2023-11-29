AIMIM illegally pinning pamphlets with voter slips: MBT to EC

Published: 29th November 2023
Hyderabad: Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) spokesperson and Yakutpura candidate Amjedullah Khan filed a complaint with the Election Commission against All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) candidate Jaffer Hussain Meraj, alleging several violations of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by handing over AIMIM pamphlets with voter slips.

Amjedullah Khan alleged that despite the gross violation of the election code in the constituency, the authorities have not taken action against AIMIM candidates and booth-level officers (BLO).

He further cited instances where BLOs, responsible for distributing voter slips, were allegedly seen visiting houses alongside AIMIM leaders and handing over voter slips of deceased persons and those who had shifted from the area, for potential misuse on polling day.

Similar slips have been distributed in the Nampally constituency as well.

He has requested the removal of vehicles, along with AIMIM flags, posters, banners, handbills, and kite symbols that were illegally pasted on government properties even when a ‘tranquil period’ is in place. He urged the election staff to cross-check and remove these prohibited promotional materials violating MCC.

