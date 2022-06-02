AIMIM-Inquilab leader arrested for announcing bounty on Nupur Sharma

Hyderabad: Hyderabad police has arrested AIMIM-Inquilab leader M A Qavi Abbasi for announcing a one-crore bounty on BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma for her remarks on Prophet Mohammed.

Earlier, in the video, Abbasi has said that whoever does blasphemy against Prophet Mohammed will not be forgiven. Announcing a bounty on Nupur Sharma, he said that earlier he had announced a similar bounty on Jitendra Narayan Singh Tyagi, formerly known as Waseem Rizvi.

Another case registered against Nupur Sharma

Meanwhile, another case has been registered against the BJP Spokesperson for making objectionable remarks against Prophet Mohammed during a television news debate on a channel on the Gyanvapi mosque issue. The case was registered at the Kondhwa police station in Pune based on a complaint filed by a Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader.

Earlier, two cases were filed against Sharma.

She was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in Mumbai after a complaint by Raza Academy, a Sunni Barelvi organization of Indian Sunni Muslims, for her remarks.

The case was also filed against Sharma at cybercrime police station in Hyderabad on a complaint by a police official. The complaint alleged that Sharma had used “abusive, false and hurtful words against the Prophet and religion of Islam and hurt the feelings of Muslims” and sought immediate action.