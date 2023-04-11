AIMIM is B-team of BJP: JD-U

Patna: JD-U has said that the AIMIM and its leaders are “B-team” of the BJP who give statements to “polarise” voters.

The remarks came from JD-U official spokesperson Abhishek Jha soon after AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi targeted Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav for wearing Pathan suit, shawl and caps during the Iftar party at Rabri Devi’s residence on Sunday.

“Our government is taking action against those involved in communal violences in Sasaram and Bihar Sharif. The Bihar police is not distinguishing between Hindus and Muslims. If someone is accused of communal violence, he is being penalised. We are not looking at favouring any particular community. Anyone involved in communal riots is an enemy of society. The Bihar government has zero tolerance on corruption and we cannot look at a person or society through the spectacles of religion,” Jha said.

“As far as Owaisi is concerned, he gives statements to polarise voters in favour of BJP. He is a B-team of BJP and his statement is extremely unfortunate. Through his statement, he proved that he is making a statement to polarise voters of a particular community. Spreading poison in the society is his priority,” he added.

Earlier in the day, Owaisi while referring to communal violence in Sasaram and Bihar Sharif claimed that Nitish Kumar government is taking one sided action against youths of Muslim community and arresting them.

“Following the communal violence in Sasaram and Bihar Sharif, instead of sending the rioters of Hindu community into jail, the Nitish-Tejashwi government is sending the people of Muslim community to jail. The Bihar police is taking harsh action against Muslim youths and the secular chief minister and deputy chief minister are busy in fancy dress competition,” Owaisi said in a tweet.

Nitish Kumar went to Rabri Devi’s residence on Sunday to attend the Iftar party. On the occasion, Tejashwi Yadav was wearing a Pathan suit and Nitish Kumar was also wearing a shawl and cap.