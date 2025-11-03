AIMIM is BJP’s ‘B-Team’, vote splitter: Mohammad Ali Shabbir

Hyderabad: Telangana Government Advisor for SC, ST, BC, and Minority Affairs Mohammad Ali Shabbir’s statement during the Bihar election campaign has created a political storm in Telangana.

While campaigning in Bihar, Shabbir referred to AIMIM as the “B-Team of the BJP” and a “vote splitter”, a remark that has gained wide attention in the media.

The controversy comes just a day after Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, during a campaign in the Jubilee Hills by-election, had highlighted his friendship and close association with Asaduddin Owaisi, appealing to Muslim voters to support Congress candidate Naveen Yadav.

However, after Shabbir’s remarks in Bihar, the media began portraying Congress-AIMIM relations as contradictory and even “laughable.”

According to reports, Shabbir made these comments while campaigning in Kishanganj constituency, where AIMIM’s Bihar State President Akhtarul Iman is contesting against Congress candidate Qamarul Huda. Shabbir accused the AIMIM of dividing secular votes by fielding candidates against the Congress.

In contrast, in Jubilee Hills, AIMIM MLA Kauser Mohiuddin, along with MLCs and party leaders, has been campaigning for the Congress and appealing to voters to support Naveen Yadav.

Following Shabbir’s statement, questions are now being raised about the AIMIM’s stance in the Jubilee Hills by-election, as his comments in Bihar directly accused the AIMIM of helping the BJP.

Political analysts believe Shabbir’s remarks reflect his growing dissatisfaction with the Telangana government. Some leaders, however, argue that the Jubilee Hills alliance with AIMIM is Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s strategy, whereas in Bihar, the Congress has consistently opposed AIMIM’s inclusion in the Mahagathbandhan alliance, largely due to pressure from Shabbir and other senior leaders.

Reports suggest that Congress national leaders have supported Shabbir’s stand, though it has caused embarrassment for the Telangana government, as several English newspapers have highlighted the contradiction, describing the situation as “Rivals in Bihar, allies in Telangana.”