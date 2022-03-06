AIMIM leader attacked in Ahmedabad market, injured

Photo of SM Bilal SM Bilal|   Published: 6th March 2022 8:17 pm IST

Ahmedabad: An All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen leader was attacked and injured by a group of people after he intervened in a fight in a market in Ahmedabad on Sunday, police said.

Shamshad Pathan, who was recently made vice president of AIMIM’s Gujarat unit, has been hospitalized and his condition is stable, an official said.

“Pathan sustained injuries after being attacked with a spade by four people when he intervened in a fight in Gurjari bazar. He has been hospitalised. Two people received minor injuries. One Faizu Babu and his associates are allegedly involved and an FIR is being lodged,” Riverfront (East) police inspector Vijaysinh Zala said.

Pathan, a lawyer by profession, told reporters Fiazu Baba and others were beating up some persons and he had intervened to stop them when he was attacked.

