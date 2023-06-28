AIMIM leader seeks nod to offer prayers on Bakrid at MP Congress office

The festival of Eid-ul-Adha, popularly known as Bakrid, will be celebrated on Thursday.

Press Trust of India | Posted by Neha Khan | Published: 28th June 2023 8:10 pm IST
Representational photo [IANS]

Bhopal: A leader of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) on Wednesday sought permission to offer prayers on the occasion of Bakrid at the Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) office in Bhopal.

AIMIM’s Madhya Pradesh unit secretary Peerzada Tauqeer Nizami has written a letter in this regard to Congress veteran and Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh.

“Congress leader Rahul Gandhi terms his party as ‘mohabbat ki dukan’ (shop of love). I have requested Digvijaya Singh, who calls himself secular, to give permission to observe Bakrid at the MPCC office,” he told PTI.

