AIMIM leader seeks nod to offer prayers on Bakrid at MP Congress office

Bhopal: A leader of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) on Wednesday sought permission to offer prayers on the occasion of Bakrid at the Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) office in Bhopal.

AIMIM’s Madhya Pradesh unit secretary Peerzada Tauqeer Nizami has written a letter in this regard to Congress veteran and Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh.

Also Read Muslims in Badrinath to offer namaz in Joshimath on Bakrid

“Congress leader Rahul Gandhi terms his party as ‘mohabbat ki dukan’ (shop of love). I have requested Digvijaya Singh, who calls himself secular, to give permission to observe Bakrid at the MPCC office,” he told PTI.

The festival of Eid-ul-Adha, popularly known as Bakrid, will be celebrated on Thursday.