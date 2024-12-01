AIMIM MLA Majid Hussain’s father passes away

Hyderabad: The father of AIMIM Nampally MLA Mohammed Majid Hussain, Mohammed Maqsood Hussain, passed away earlier today.

The Namaz-e-Janaza (funeral prayer) for the deceased is scheduled for Sunday, December 1, 2024, at First Lancer Badi Masjid, following the Namaz-e-Isha, which begins at 7:45 PM.

The burial will take place at Qabarstan Dargah Hazrat Syed Ahmed Badepa Rh, located in First Lancer, Ahmed Nagar.

Campaigned in Aurangabad

On the political front, Majid Hussain, a prominent leader of the AIMIM, has been actively leading the party’s election campaigns.

He addressed several gatherings in Maharashtra to support the party’s candidates, showcasing his commitment to the party’s success.

AIMIM MLA Majid Hussain’s political journey

In 2009, he became the corporator of the Ahmednagar division. In 2012, he was elected as the Mayor of GHMC.

In 2016, he won as the corporator of the Mehdipatnam division and was re-elected to the same position in 2020.

In the 2023 Telangana Legislative Assembly elections, Majid Hussain defeated Congress candidate Mohammed Feroz Khan to become the MLA of Nampally constituency.

During the elections, his father was seen visiting the polling booth in a wheelchair to cast his vote.