Video: AIMIM MLA Majid Hussain campaigns for Imtiaz Jaleel

The political atmosphere in Maharashtra is heating up as the state gears up for the Assembly elections on November 20. Among the various campaigns making headlines is the active involvement of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MLA Majid Hussain, who recently addressed a public meeting in Aurangabad to rally support for his party candidate Imtiaz Jaleel.

Earlier, he also campaigned in Dhule City, Maharashtra.

AIMIM MLA Majid Hussain’s campaign in Aurangabad

Majid Hussain, a prominent leader of the AIMIM, has been at the forefront of the party’s election efforts.

Addressing a crowd at Roushan Gate in Aurangabad, Hussain tried to gather support for Imtiaz Jaleel.

Imtiaz Jaleel’s political journey

Imtiaz Jaleel, another significant face of AIMIM, has had a notable political career.

He was elected as the Member of Parliament for the Aurangabad Lok Sabha constituency in 2019, marking a historic win for the party. However, the 2024 Lok Sabha elections saw Shiv Sena’s Sandipanrao Bhumre defeat Jaleel.

Before his tenure as an MP, Jaleel served as the AIMIM MLA for the Aurangabad Central Constituency. Currently, he holds the position of state president of AIMIM in Maharashtra, playing a critical role in steering the party’s strategy for the upcoming Assembly elections.

AIMIM’s assembly election strategy

As the Assembly elections approach, AIMIM is making a determined push to expand its footprint in Maharashtra.

The party is contesting 16 constituencies across the state, focusing on mobilizing support in key regions, including Aurangabad. With MLA Majid Hussain actively campaigning and leaders like Imtiaz Jaleel lending their experience and leadership, AIMIM is aiming to secure a stronger presence in the Maharashtra Assembly.

Meanwhile, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies are campaigning aggressively to challenge the ruling MahaYuti alliance.