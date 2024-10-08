Hyderabad: Following the clash with Congress leader Feroz Khan, AIMIM MLA Majid Hussain provided details of the incident on Monday.

He alleged that the clash was triggered after AIMIM workers were injured in a stone-pelting incident.

Why did AIMIM MLA Majid Hussain reach the spot?

The MLA stated that although the clash occurred on Monday, the root cause of the incident began two days earlier. He claimed that Feroz Khan’s followers had threatened a contractor who was supposed to lay a road in Asif Nagar, allegedly demanding money from him.

Yesterday, after receiving information that Feroz Khan was visiting the area again with alleged IS Sadan rowdy-sheeter Ashraf, Majid Hussain decided to go to the location.

“I would not have intervened if the Congress leader was inspecting the locality alone. My concern was that he was in the constituency with rowdy-sheeters,” the AIMIM MLA added.

Clash with Feroz Khan

Congress leader Feroz Khan, AIMIM MLA Majid Hussain, and their supporters clashed in Humayunnagar on Monday afternoon, October 7.

Several individuals from both groups were injured.

The police at the scene attempted to disperse the crowd and struggled to control the situation. Additional officers were called in from a nearby station to manage the unrest.

Representatives from both sides later went to the police station to file complaints regarding the incident.