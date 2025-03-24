AIMIM MLA urges govt to expedite nala widening works in Bahadurpura

The MLA urged the immediate completion of the Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP) works and called for the approval of Phase 2.

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 24th March 2025 8:26 pm IST
AIMIM MLA urges govt to expedite nala widening works in Bahadurpura
AIMIM MLA Mohd Mubeen

Hyderabad: The All India Majlis e Ittehadul Muslimeen Bahadurpura MLA Mohd Mubeen asked the state government to speed up the works of the nala widening in his constituency.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

Mohd Mubeen said that the widening of important nalas such as Slaughterhouse Ramnaspura to Akbar Hussain Hospital, Majid Kirana Store to Musi River, Guntal Shah Baba Darga, and Mohammadia Colony Mustafanagar was not commenced despite sanction orders.

Also Read
Akbaruddin Owaisi claims wealthy enjoying scholarship schemes in Telangana

“When I ask the officials, they say the contractors are not ready to take up the work citing pending bills. I request the government to speed up the works before the onset of monsoon,” Mohd Mubeen said.

MS Creative School

The MLA urged the immediate completion of the Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP) works and called for the approval of Phase 2.



Tags
Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 24th March 2025 8:26 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button