AIMIM MLA urges govt to expedite nala widening works in Bahadurpura

Hyderabad: The All India Majlis e Ittehadul Muslimeen Bahadurpura MLA Mohd Mubeen asked the state government to speed up the works of the nala widening in his constituency.

Mohd Mubeen said that the widening of important nalas such as Slaughterhouse Ramnaspura to Akbar Hussain Hospital, Majid Kirana Store to Musi River, Guntal Shah Baba Darga, and Mohammadia Colony Mustafanagar was not commenced despite sanction orders.

“When I ask the officials, they say the contractors are not ready to take up the work citing pending bills. I request the government to speed up the works before the onset of monsoon,” Mohd Mubeen said.

The MLA urged the immediate completion of the Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP) works and called for the approval of Phase 2.







