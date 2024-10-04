AIMIM MLAs to meet Telangana DGP, CP over Narasinghanand’s remarks on Prophet

Hyderabad: A delegation of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MLAs is set to meet with Telangana’s director general of police (DGP) and the commissioner of police for Hyderabad on Saturday, October 5, to demand strict action against Yati Narsinghanand’s recent attempt made to insult Prophet Muhammad in Ghaziabad.

A delegation of AIMIM MLAs will be meeting @TelanganaDGP & @CPHydCity tomorrow, demanding strictest action against the recent attempt to insult Prophet Mohammed (PBUH) in Ghaziabad. — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) October 4, 2024

Earlier, UP priest Yati Narasinghanand made derogatory remarks about Prophet Muhammad in a recent speech. He stated, “If you have to burn effigies on every Dussehra, then burn the effigies of Muhammad.”

In response to Narasinghanand’s speech, an FIR has been registered against him for making derogatory remarks about Prophet Muhammad. Taking cognizance of a video circulating on social media, the police filed a case against the priest.

However, no arrests have been made so far.

Akhand Hindu Rashtra dream must reach Makkah: Yati Narasinghanand

Known for his controversial remarks, Narasinghanand said last year, “Akhand Hindu Rashtra was the dream of Veer Savarkar and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. This dream should not be limited to Afghanistan; we should strive until Hindutva reaches Makkah and Kaaba.”

He further claimed that a Shiv temple lies beneath the Kaaba, Islam’s holiest site.

Following unrest in Israel last year, the priest declared that he, along with 1,000 supporters, wishes to settle in Israel and contribute to the war effort free of charge.