AIMIM MLC, corporators booked for trespassing after protest at police station

Hyderabad: A case has been filed against All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MLC Rahmath Baig, three party corporators, and more than 50 others on charges of trespassing into the RGI Airport police station in a display of strength.

The incident is said to have occurred earlier this week, and the police registered a case under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

As per the complaint, the accused, MLC Rahmath Baig (A1), Shamshabad councillor Taj Baba (A2), Kishan Bagh corporator Hussaini Pasha (A3), Mallepally corporator Zaffer Khan (A4), and others, entered the RGI Airport Police Station compound by force and in an illegal manner.

Police have booked the case invoking sections 132, 221, 329(4), 351(2) read with 3(5) of the BNS, which deal with obstruction of public servants, illegal assembly, criminal force, and trespass on government land. The investigation is underway, and no arrest has been made so far.

According to local sources, the case against AIMIM MLC Rahmath Baig and others traces back to tensions that erupted on Monday night in Shamshabad, after a group of cow vigilantes allegedly attacked cattle traders transporting bulls, assaulted them, and robbed them of cash and a mobile phone.

Following the incident, the cattle were shifted to a local gaushala. In response, MLC Rahmath Baig and AIMIM leaders reached the RGI Airport police station to protest the attack and demand action, leading to a heated exchange at the station that later formed the basis of the trespassing case.