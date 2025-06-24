Hyderabad: Cow vigilantes attack cattle traders, spark tension in Shamshabad

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed in Shamshabad on Monday night after a group of cow vigilantes attacked cattle traders and robbed them of their property.

The incident occurred around 11 pm on Shamshabad Road when some city-based traders were transporting bulls to the city in a vehicle. The group of gau rakshaks allegedly waylaid the vehicle, assaulted the driver, and stole his mobile phone and cash.

The cattle were shifted to a local gaushala.

Upon learning about the attack, AIMIM MLA Mirza Rahmath Baig and other leaders reached the RGI Airport police station and registered their protest. Based on a complaint, the police filed a case against the gau rakshaks and are investigating the matter.