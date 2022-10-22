AIMIM to contest 50 seats in Telangana?

Hyderabad: The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), which is preparing to contest in more than 50 assembly constituencies in Telangana, started the process of identifying the seats a year ago.

The President of AIMIM, Asaduddin Owaisi has worked for the expansion of AIMIM in his native state of Telangana. In his address to the Jalsa Rehmatullah Ullamin in Darr-us-Salaam, Asaduddin Owaisi advised the party cadres, especially the cadres of the districts, to present the local issues through the media.

Plans to field Hindu candidates from the assembly constituencies reserved for a few backward classes along with Muslim-dominated seats are under process throughout the districts and suburbs. 17 assembly constituencies have been identified in the districts so far, said reliable sources.

The districts including Nizamabad (Urban), Sangareddy, Karimnagar, Bodhan, Kamareddy, Nirmal, Mudhole, Adilabad, Kagaznagar, Koratla, Bhongir, Warangal (East), Mehboobnagar, Khammam, Zaheerabad, Vikarabad, Shadnagar are being reviewed.

AIMIM has an eye on these assembly constituencies and a strategy is being implemented to increase its political power. The party is extending the activities to the districts and appointing party in-charges in these constituencies to strengthen and stabilize the party cadre.

The possibility of including some BC and SC/ST leaders in the party and fielding them in the election field is also being evaluated.

AIMIM has prepared a definite plan and focused its attention on the groundwork. This time the focus of the party is more on SC, ST, and BC votes in addition to Muslims.

The party is considering contesting three seats of the Nizamabad district in the upcoming assembly elections. It made Mir Majaz its candidate from Nizamabad (Urban) in the 2019 assembly where he secured the second position. While TRS got 31.15% votes, the AIMIM candidate got 23.53% votes.

AIMIM also holds 16 of the total 50 seats of Nizam Municipal Corporation with the majority of Muslim voters in the Bodhan Assembly Constituency, where the party holds 11 wards out of 38 wards of the municipality. It also has a strong hold on Bhinsa Municipality and Karimnagar Municipal Corporation has 6 AIMIM corporators which could incline the BC, and SCST voters towards the Muslim party.