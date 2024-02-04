AIMIM to contest LS polls in Hyderabad, Aurangabad, Kishangunj

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) will contest from three parliamentary constituencies in the forthcoming Lok Sabha 2024 elections.

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi, speaking to media persons during the inauguration of various developmental works in Bahadurpura Assembly constituency under Hyderabad parliamentary constituency disclosed that the party will contest from Hyderabad, Aurangabad and Kishangunj parliament seat.

“Inshallah, the voters will elect all the three candidates in the forthcoming parliament elections to strengthen the Muslim voice in the Lok Sabha. I appeal to the people to pray and support for the victory of the AIMIM party candidates,” said Asaduddin Owaisi.

The AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP especially requested the people of Hyderabad to stay unified and defeat the divisive forces. “People of Hyderabad should foil the nefarious designs of the opponents and stay united in these testing times,” he said.

In all likelihood, the AIMIM Hyderabad candidate will face a triangular contest with MBT spokesperson Amjedullah and BJP party candidate in fray to bag the Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat.