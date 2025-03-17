AIMIM walks out over unanswered question on GOs in Telangana Assembly

Hyderabad: AIMIM staged a walk-out from the Assembly session on Monday, March 17, accusing the Congress of not running the house democratically, by not answering the questions raised by its floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi, changing the question and abruptly ending the question hour without answering his question.

“Please don’t run the house like Gandhi Bhavan. Please run it like the Assembly,” AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi advised speaker G Prasad Kumar.

With this question Owaisi sought answer from the state government on the details of orders issued since the formation of the government, and asked for details of how many have been placed in the public domain.

As the speaker ended the question hour and began the zero hour, Owaisi protested and demanded to know why his question was “deleted” and was “not being answered.”

The speaker told him that the question hour was meant for just one hour, and because of giving time to newly-elected MLAs, 30 minuted more has been consumed by 11.30 am.

He assured Owaisi that he coild ask his question on Tuesday, March 18.

“Speaker sir, if a question has not been allowed to be raised in the question hour, and if the question hour ends, the questoon is deemed to be answered,” he informed.

As a protest for not being allowed to raise the important question, he declared that AIMIM was walking out of the session.

It can be mentioned that the Congress government had accused the previous BRS government of not giving details of the GOs issued, and not putting them in public domain.

In that background, Akbaruddin Owaisi’s question was significant.