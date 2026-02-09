AIMIM will always remain important in Telangana politics: Akbaruddin

Hyderabad: All India Majlis e Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi lashed out at the ruling Congress, alleging its leader and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had come to AIMIM and not the other way.

Speaking at a public meeting in Karimnagar on the last day of the campaign for the municipal corporation elections, Akbaruddin Owaisi said that his party will always remain an important party in Telangana politics. “All others come and seek our support to run Telangana smoothly,” he claimed.

He said it was due to AIMIM’s support that the Congress won the Jubilee Hills by-election. “Else it was an impossible task,” he said.

Akbaruddin Owaisi at Karimnagar

Meanwhile, Congress Minister Sridhar Babu responded to Akbaruddin Owaisi’s statements, stating that the by eelctions werre won out of sheer hard work.