AIMIM will always remain important in Telangana politics: Akbaruddin

He said it was due to AIMIM's support that the Congress won the Jubilee Hills by-election.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 9th February 2026 10:03 pm IST
AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi
AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi

Hyderabad: All India Majlis e Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi lashed out at the ruling Congress, alleging its leader and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had come to AIMIM and not the other way.

Speaking at a public meeting in Karimnagar on the last day of the campaign for the municipal corporation elections, Akbaruddin Owaisi said that his party will always remain an important party in Telangana politics. “All others come and seek our support to run Telangana smoothly,” he claimed.

He said it was due to AIMIM’s support that the Congress won the Jubilee Hills by-election. “Else it was an impossible task,” he said.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Akbaruddin Owaisi at Karimnagar
Akbaruddin Owaisi at Karimnagar

Meanwhile, Congress Minister Sridhar Babu responded to Akbaruddin Owaisi’s statements, stating that the by eelctions werre won out of sheer hard work.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 9th February 2026 10:03 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button