AIMIM withdraws from alliance with Humayun Kabir after TMC video row

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) on Friday, April 10, announced that it has withdrawn its alliance with Humayun Kabir’s party and will contest the upcoming West Bengal elections independently, citing concerns over statements that “bring into question the integrity of Muslims.”

In a statement posted on social media, AIMIM said Kabir’s recent “revelations” had exposed the vulnerability of Muslims in Bengal and asserted that the party could not associate itself with any position that undermines the community.

Emphasising its political strategy, AIMIM said it aims to provide marginalised communities with an independent voice and confirmed it would fight the elections in West Bengal without any alliance going forward.

Humayun Kabir’s revelations have shown how vulnerable Bengal’s Muslims are. That AIMIM cannot associate with any statements where integrity of Muslims is brought into question. As of today, AIMIM has withdrawn its alliance with Kabir’s party. Bengal’s Muslims are one of the… — AIMIM (@aimim_national) April 10, 2026

TMC’s video causes political row

The development comes amid a growing political controversy triggered by a purported video circulated by the Trinamool Congress (TMC), allegedly featuring former party leader Humayun Kabir.

In the video, Kabir is claimed to have spoken about links with senior BJP leaders, including Suvendu Adhikari and Himanta Biswa Sarma, and outlined a strategy to weaken Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Kabir, who founded the Aam Janata Unnayan Party days after he was suspended by the TMC late last year, is also purportedly heard claiming that he had communication with the PMO and was advised to coordinate with leaders from other BJP-ruled states.

According to TMC leaders, the video suggests Kabir was willing to go to “any extent” to unseat Banerjee and allegedly discussed diverting minority votes away from the ruling party in a manner that could benefit the BJP.

It also purportedly contains claims of a multi-crore deal, including an advance of Rs 200 crore, to execute such a plan.

However, news agency PTI said it could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

Humayun Kabir rejects video’s authenticity

Reacting sharply, Kabir—who founded the Aam Janata Unnayan Party after being suspended from the TMC last year—dismissed the video as “AI-generated” and politically motivated.

He accused the TMC of attempting to malign his image out of fear of losing Muslim votes and threatened legal action against Banerjee, Abhishek Banerjee, and other party leaders if they failed to provide evidence.

TMC leaders, meanwhile, intensified their attack. Senior minister Firhad Hakim alleged that Kabir had been working “in tandem” with the BJP to mislead minority voters and described the video as evidence of a “deep-rooted conspiracy” to influence the electoral outcome. Another minister, Aroop Biswas, said that if the video is genuine, it confirms allegations of proxy political manoeuvres.

TMC demands ED probe, BJP rejects allegations

The TMC has also demanded an investigation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) into the matter, with party leader Kunal Ghosh calling for a probe into the alleged financial transactions.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rejected the allegations outright. Party spokesperson Debajit Sarkar accused the TMC of indulging in “cheap theatrics” amid fears of losing power and claimed the ruling party may itself be orchestrating a “got-up game” involving Kabir to cut into the BJP’s vote share.