AIMIM’s Jaffar Hussain, MBT’s Amjed Ullah Khan lock horns in Yakutpura

Hyderabad: The Yakutpura assembly constituency is currently witnessing a tug of war between Jaffar Hussain of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) candidate Amjed Ullah Khan. The margin between the two candidates is 750 votes.

After 19 rounds of the total 25, Jaffar Hussain secured 41,297 votes, whereas Amjed Ullah Khan secured 40,547 votes.

Earlier, the constituency was represented by AIMIM leader Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri who was denied a ticket by the party this time.

Meanwhile, the Jubilee Hills assembly constituency is also witnessing a tug of war between Congress’ Mohammed Azharuddin and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) candidate Maganti Gopinath. The margin between the two candidates is less than two thousand votes.

As the counting is still ongoing, it is not yet clear whether Jaffar Hussain or Amjed Ullah Khan will win the seat.