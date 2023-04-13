AIMPLB President Rabey Hasani Nadvi passes away at 94

Maulana Rabey Hasani Nadvi, the president of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) passed away following a prolonged illness on Thursday.

Nadvi was born in 1929 and had been sick for a long time before dying at the Nadwa Madrasa in Daliganj. He was transported from Rae Bareli to Lucknow for medical care.

Maulana Rabe Hasani Nadvi was a well-known Islamic scholar and the head of the AIMPLB since 2018. He was well-known in India for his contributions to the advancement of Islamic education and knowledge.

He was the Vice President of Riyadh’s Aalami Rabita Adab-e-Islami, a founding member of the Muslim World League. He was frequently named one of the world’s 500 Most Influential Muslims.