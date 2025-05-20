AIMPLB resumes protest against Waqf Amendment Act in Warangal

"This Waqf Law has not been made in the interest of Muslims. It has been created to seize Waqf properties," Asaduddin Owaisi said.

The image displays a large number of people participating in the Waqf Amendment Act protest in Warangal
Large number of people participate in the Waqf Amendment Act protest in Warangal

Hyderabad: The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) resumed its protests against the Waqf Amendment Act in Warangal, where several prominent Muslim community leaders, including AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, participated.

The protest was held on Sunday, May 18, titled ‘Waqf Bachao, Dastur Bachao’ (Save Waqf, Save Constitution) campaign at the Islamia College ground. Over 10,000 protestors were present.

Reaffirming his earlier statements that the Waqf law will not benefit the Muslim community in any way, Asaduddin Owaisi said, “This law (Waqf Law) has not been made in the interest of Muslims. It has been created to seize Waqf properties. The Waqf Board will not benefit from this in any way.”

“From where do Muslims get the documents of historical waqf properties preserved for centuries? The government has enacted a controversial Black law that reflects a misuse of numerical power,” he said.

Muslim leaders Maulana Mohammed Ahsan Al Hamoomi Nizami Quadri, Dr Mohammed Khalid Mubashir-uz-Zafar, Maulana Mohammed Shafeeq Aslam, Maulana Hyder Anisar Hussain, Maulana Muhammed Ba Nayeem, Maulana Muhammed Gayas Ahmed Rashadi, Mufti Mahmood Zubair Qasmi, Maulana Muhammed Omer Abideen Qasmi Madani, Mohammed Sadiq Ahmed, and Dr. Talha Mannan also addressed the gathering.

In a recent interview with PTI, Owaisi had described the Waqf Amendment Act as “unconstitutional” and alleged it is aimed at “destroying” Waqf properties.

Owaisi was a member of the Joint Parliament Committee (JPC), headed by Jagdambika Pal. He had expressed his displeasure on how crucial suggestions from the Opposition leaders were ignored by the panel.

“You removed the good provisions (from the previous law). Tell me which sections (are good in the new law)… neither the government nor those sitting in their support would be able to say,” the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief said.

