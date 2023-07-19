AIMPLB sets up panel on UCC, seeks time to meet CM Yogi

Lucknow: The All-India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has constituted a state-level seven-member committee to take forward the Board’s initiatives against the government’s move to introduce Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

The committee has already met national presidents of various political parties and have now sought an appointment with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Maulana Mohammad Suleman of Kanpur, who is a member of the board’s executive committee and a part of the seven-member team, said, “We are in touch with the chief minister’s office for a response on the delegation’s request for the meeting.”

Maulana Suleman claimed that over 100 Muslim organisations and other outfits opposing UCC will gather at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on July 26 and 27 to publicly denounce Centre’s move to bring in UCC.

Maulana Suleman further said that the board’s UP committee members, including Maulana Khalid Rashid Firangi Mahali, Maulana Atiq Ahmed Bastavi, Aamna Rizwan had met SP chief and former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and discussed with him the issue of UCC.

“The SP chief is satisfied by the state committee formed by the board and has agreed to oppose Uniform Civil Code along with the board at every level,” he claimed. He said, “Why is it not necessary for the country to have a Uniform Civil Code? The committee has been meeting organisations and political parties at the state level and having discussions on UCC.”

AIMPLB executive committee members, meanwhile, said the board has also deputed different delegations to hand over memorandums to political and social outfits across the country.

“Memorandums have been handed over to Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Telangana CM K. Chandrashekhar Rao, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Union minister Ramdas Athawale, Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackrey, to name a few,” AIMPLB member Maulana Khalid Rasheed Firangi Mahali said.