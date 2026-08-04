AIMPLB slams author Taslima Nasreen for remarks on madrassas

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board on Tuesday termed as “inflammatory” exiled Bangladeshi author Taslima Nasreen’s remarks that madrassas should not exist, as it called upon the government to take serious cognisance of the remarks and prevent foreign refugees from “interfering” in India’s internal affairs.

Addressing a press conference in Kolkata on Sunday, Nasreen said that madrassas “should not exist”, alleging that some of these educational institutions were producing “jihadis” and witnessing cases of “child abuse”.

Reacting to the remarks, the AIMPLB strongly condemned the “inflammatory, misleading, and factually baseless” remarks made by Nasreen, who returned to Kolkata after nearly 19 years and was felicitated at a state government programme at Rabindra Sadan in Kolkata on Saturday.

The Board has described her comments as an irresponsible attempt by a foreign national to interfere in India’s internal affairs.

In a press statement, AIMPLB spokesperson S Q R Ilyas said that alleging that Islamic seminaries promote extremism or produce “jihadis” is nothing but a “blatant falsehood, a malicious slander” and a deliberate attempt to malign an entire religious and educational tradition.

“Such baseless accusations not only hurt the religious sentiments of millions of Indian Muslims but also appear to be a calculated effort to vitiate the country’s communal harmony,” he said.

Ilyas said it is deeply regrettable that a foreign national, who herself is living in India as a refugee, is making inflammatory comments on the country’s religious, constitutional and social issues.

He emphasised that India cannot permit anyone, under the guise of freedom of expression, to spread hatred, defame religious institutions or interfere in the country’s internal affairs. He urged the government to ensure that such individuals remain within the bounds of the law and to prevent the recurrence of such provocative statements.

Referring to Nasreen’s comments on Bangladesh, Ilyas said that her remarks were equally irresponsible and inconsistent with India’s balanced foreign policy. Such statements have the potential to adversely affect bilateral relations between the two neighbouring countries, and the government should take serious note of this aspect as well, Ilyas said.

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He further observed that the campaign to malign Islamic seminaries is not new and similar allegations have been made repeatedly over the past several decades, yet neither those making these accusations have ever produced any credible evidence nor has any investigative or security agency in the country substantiated such claims.

“Despite this, vilifying madrassas has become part of an organised political and ideological campaign,” Ilyas alleged.

The AIMPLB called upon the government to take serious cognisance of these “inflammatory remarks”, prevent foreign refugees from interfering in India’s internal and religious affairs, and ensure that the country’s constitutional and social fabric is not allowed to become a casualty of the hate-driven politics of any foreign individual, the statement said.

In her remarks, Nasreen said, “In many cases, militants are nurtured in madrasas. Some madrasas have become factories for producing ‘jihadis’. There are instances of child abuse in such institutions. In my opinion, madrasas should not exist. Incidents of rapes are reported.”

The writer also claimed that several madrassas operate without adequate government monitoring and alleged that “hatred against non-Muslims was taught in some institutions”.